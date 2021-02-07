Lancaster County saw as many as five inches of snow fall Sunday, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, though much of the county saw closer to two inches.

A high of five inches of snow was recorded in Churchtown on Sunday, with most areas to the west experiencing less than three inches, the meteorologist said. A low of 1.8 inches was recorded in Rothsville.

Downtown Lancaster saw one to two inches of snow Sunday, according to Eric Horst, former director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center, though other parts of Lancaster County saw as many as five inches.

Sunday marks the beginning of a week that could see snow fall multiple times, according to NWS forecasts. Lancaster County has a chance of experi

Lancaster County may be hit with a weak winter storm on Tuesday that will bring “minimal amounts” of snow, likely less than an inch, the NWS meteorologist said, though a larger storm system could come Wednesday night through Friday. The latter system could bring snow Wednesday that would transition into a wintry mix Friday.

The next 10 days hold great *potential* for snow lovers. A clipper will brush us w/ some light snow around dawn TUES, but it's two southern systems--THU/FRI AM and SAT PM into SUN--that present a chance of plowable snows. But repeat after me: "you don't shovel potential". :-) — E. Horst (@HorstWeather) February 7, 2021

The NWS does not have details on how much snowfall the county could see by the end of the week, though Horst said the Wednesday storm could bring a chance of plowable snow.

Another six to 12 inches of snow could hit parts of the Northeast heading into the weekend, according to AccuWeather, though exact predictions for Lancaster County were not available.

Tuesday has a 30% chance of snow before 11 a.m. before transitioning into a rain as temperatures rise into the high 30s or low 40s, and Wednesday will see a 60% chance of snow with a high of 33, according to the NWS.

Thursday and Friday will see an 80% and 60% chance of snow, respectively, according to NWS, with temperatures in the 30s.