Two people were hospitalized with burns from sulfuric acid following an incident near an Earl Township water treatment plant, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The incident took place on a property belonging to Tyson New Holland near the New Holland Waste Water Plant at 460 South Custer Avenue, about half a mile south of New Holland, shortly after 1 p.m., the supervisor said.

One person suffered an acid burn to the arm while the other suffered facial burns, according to a dispatch report.

Both people were transported to a hospital by ambulance, the supervisor said.

Emergency responders including a hazmat crew were called to the scene.