Two people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed off an Upper Leacock Township road on Wednesday evening, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The vehicle, stated to be an SUV in dispatch reports, crashed in the 400 block of Newport Road (Route 772), northeast of Bird-in-Hand, at 6:51 p.m., the supervisor said.

The supervisor was unsure of the extent of the injuries of the two people inside the vehicle. Both were transported to a hospital.

Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle’s driver trapped inside, according to a dispatch report. The vehicle was smoking, but not on fire.

At least one of the vehicle’s occupants was extricated through a window, according to the dispatch report.