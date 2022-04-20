A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and another driver was also hospitalized after what was described as a "major crash" at a Manor Township intersection early Wednesday afternoon, according to Manor Township police.

The motorcyclist, a man whose name was not provided, collided with a sedan at Central Manor and Manor Church roads, about a mile south of Mountville, at 12:18 p.m., police said in a news release. It was not clear which vehicle crashed into the other.

A Lancaster County-Wide Communications dispatch report stated the man suffered “major bleeding” from the leg.

Police rendered aid to the motorcyclist until he was transported by ambulance to Lancaster General Hospital.

The driver of the sedan, a woman, suffered minor injuries and was also hospitalized.

Both the man and woman remained in the hospital as of late Wednesday afternoon, said Sgt. Andrew Long.

Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the crash and which vehicle crashed into the other, Long said. The collision is being investigated by the Hempfield-Manor Crash Team.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Manor Township police at 717-299-5231.