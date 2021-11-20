Two people were hospitalized after a helicopter crashed during a training exercise at Lancaster Airport late Saturday morning, according Airport Director Ed Foster.

The helicopter, a two-seat Bell 47 aircraft commonly used for flight training, crashed in a field near the 200 block of East Millport Road, near an air traffic control tower at the airport, around 11:25 a.m., Foster said. The crash occurred on airport property.

The helicopter's owner and a training instructor were undergoing a training exercise when unknown issue occurred mid-flight. The flight instructor took control of the aircraft and attempted to land it, coming down near one of the airport's two runways.

Both occupants appeared to be uninjured in the crash, but were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure, Foster said.

One of the airport's two runways was closed as the Federal Aviation Administration investigated the scene. The helicopter was later removed by a wrecker.

Though the runway was closed, the crash did not disrupt airport activity, Foster said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash. Foster said he was unsure if another organization, such as the National Transportation Safety Board, would also become involved.

The crash is the second aircraft incident at the airport Foster could recall. A small four-seat airplane crashed last year after the pilot took off in the wrong direction, significantly damaging their aircraft but avoiding serious injury.