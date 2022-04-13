Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash near a Bart Township intersection Wednesday afternoon, according to the Bart Township Fire Company.

The two SUVs collided just south of Noble Road along Georgetown Road (Route 896), about four miles south of Christiana, shortly before 4 p.m., said Chief Travis Hoover.

Emergency responders arrived to find one of the drivers still trapped inside one of the vehicles and began extrication. That person and a second individual were later transported to a hospital with injuries of unknown severity, Hoover said.

Multiple ambulances were called to the scene, including several from nearby Chester County. A helicopter was also called to the scene but was later told to turn back.

Traffic police shut down a stretch of Route 896 between Noble and Bartville roads until around 6 p.m.