Editor's Note: The crash has been cleared the the roadway has since been reopened.

Two people were hospitalized Monday morning after multiple vehicles collided in what East Hempfield Township police described as a “chain-reaction” crash along Route 283.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes between the exit to Salunga and the exit to Route 722 – Landisville in East Hempfield Township, east of Spooky Nook Road, around 10:50 a.m., police said in a news release.

Seven vehicles were involved in the crash, including two tractor-trailers, a transit van, three passenger cars and a construction vehicle.

Work was being done at the time on the guiderail to the right of the eastbound lanes. The work was not interfering with traffic flow.

Police said the transit van came to a stop in the right eastbound lane, resulting in one of the tractor-trailers striking it from behind and beginning a chain reaction.

The two injured drivers was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries. It was not clear which vehicles the injured people were driving or if anyone else was treated at the scene for injuries.

Attempts to reach an East Hempfield Township police spokesperson for additional information Monday afternoon were not immediately successful.

Eastbound Route 283 was shut down between Spooky Nook and State roads for about two hours as a result of the crash, which police said is still under investigation.