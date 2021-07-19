Two historic Lancaster tobacco warehouses were selected to receive a state tax credit to help them repurpose as mixed-use properties, the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission announced Monday.

The John F. Reed Company Cigar Factory, 227 North Prince Street, and the J.R. Bitner Tobacco Warehouse, 223 North Prince Street, were among the 27 recipients of the 2020-21 Historic Preservation Tax Credits, PHMC said in a news release.

The tax credits allocate a combined $5 million to leverage an estimated $215 million in construction projects to help repurpose historic buildings that “contribute to the distinct character of Pennsylvania’s boroughs, townships and cities,” according to the news release.

The John F. Reed building will receive a $125,000 tax credit allocation to assist in an estimated $4 million rehabilitation project that will see the structure converted into a mixed-use property with retail spaces on the first floor and student housing on upper floors, PHMC said. The J.R. Bitner building will also receive a $125,000 tax credit allocation to assist in a similar $4.3 million rehabilitation project that will also see the structure converted into a mixed-use property with retail spaces on the first floor and student housing on upper floors.

LNP|LancasterOnline previously reported that the $10 million project, developed by Eberly Myers LLC, will create 29 shared-living units, 34 apartments and two commercial tenants, one of which will be the existing Roburitto's. Shared-living rents are projected to be about $850 a month, though rents for several units will be “self-subsidized” by Eberly Myers down to about $650, while rent for studio and one-bedroom apartments will be about $900 to $1,500.

The John F. Reed building was constructed around 1865, while the J.R. Bitner building dates back to 1880, according to the National Register of Historic Places.

Developers had previously proposed that the structures be demolished to make way for a 13-story senior housing complex, though their proposal was denied by the Lancaster City Council in 2019.