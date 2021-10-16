Two girls remain hospitalized nearly a month after a charter bus crashed off a highway in Schyylkill County while traveling to LCBC’s Manheim campus, according to LCBC Senior Pastor David Ashcraft.

Ashcraft urged parishioners in a video message Friday to pray that the two girls, Sara and Faith, and everyone impacted by the crash can continue to heal “physically, emotionally and psychologically.”

“These girls have a long journey ahead of them and for their families, as do many of the others who were impacted by the accident,” he said.

Ashcraft asked for prayers to restore Faith’s eyesight in her left eye, for full feeling and strength to return in both of her legs and for perseverance during her next several weeks of physical therapy. For Sara, Ashcraft asked parishioners to pray for feeling and strength to return to both of her legs, for pain relief in her back and to grant her courage with her physical therapy.

Two other students and a volunteer leader have been discharged from the hospital in the past two weeks and are now home with their families, Ashcraft said.

“It’s been so encouraging to see and to hear how thousands of you have joined us in praying for these girls, the volunteer leaders and for our staff and the families involved,” he said.

A bus driven by Adam Wright, 37, crashed off Route 25 in Frailey Township, about 47 miles north of Manheim, around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 while returning from a religious retreat in Glen Spey, New York. All 32 people aboard the bus were injured and transported to local hospitals for treatment.

A state police spokesperson said there were no updates in the investigation into the crash Saturday morning.

Many of the 31 girls and leaders who were injured in the crash are still undergoing surgeries and are spending hours in physical therapy, Ashcraft said. LCBC has created a support fund to raise money for those impacted by the crash.

Attempts to reach a representative with charter company Premiere #1 Limousine Service, where Wright worked for at least the last eight years, were not immediately successful Saturday morning. A Premiere #1 representative previously told LNP|LancasterOnline that Wright, of Lancaster, was expected to be released from the hospital in late September.