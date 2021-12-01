Two girls admitted to pushing over and damaging an ice sculpture on display at the Ephrata Rail Station Plaza four days after it was created, according to Ephrata police.

Officers received a report of several girls damaging an ice sculpture at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

When officers arrived, they found two juvenile girls who admitted to pushing over the sculpture and throwing ice around, according to police.

The sculpture was one of others on display at the Ephrata Rail Station Plaza, where children can visit Santa Claus. It was created on Friday as part of the festivities for the annual Ephrata Christmas Tree Lighting.

The girls were turned over to their parents and police said they recommended the girls to the Youth Aid Panel, which is a "diversionary program for youth under the supervision of the district attorney's office," according to the Lancaster County District Attorney' office website.

The vandalization comes days after a menorah was damaged in Lancaster city's Penn Square. City police said that the menorah vandalization appeared to have been unintentional, but are still searching for the people who fell into the structure.