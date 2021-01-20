Two members of a Leola family were killed on a Florida highway Tuesday after the car they were driving collided with steel bars, also known as rebar, that were hanging off the back of a tractor trailer, according to a report by the Ocala Star-Banner.

A 27-year-old man and his 80-year-old grandmother were killed in the Tuesday night crash on Interstate 75 south of Ocala, the Florida Highway Patrol told the news site. The man’s 82-year-old grandfather had critical injuries in the crash but survived.

Troopers said the rebar went through the car’s windshield and dragged the vehicle until the truck came to a stop, according to the report.

The family, whose names were not included in the report, was headed to Sarasota when the crash occurred, the news site reported. The 49-year-old truck driver was not injured in the crash.

