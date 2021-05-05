Two workers were injured with one being hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after they were electrocuted while working on a roof in Lancaster city, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The workers’ ladder struck a set of power lines as they were working on the roof of a building at 830 North Prince Street, north of Clipper Magazine Stadium, just before 5 p.m., the supervisor said.

First responders performed CPR on a worker who went into cardiac arrest, while another worker sustained head injuries after falling off the ladder, according to dispatch reports.

One of the workers was transported to Lancaster General Hospital with unknown injuries, the supervisor said. The status of the other worker was not immediately clear.