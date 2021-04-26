Two people were displaced following a fire at Kensington Club Apartments on Sunday night.

Firefighters with Lancaster Township Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched at 8:46 p.m. to an apartment building fire at 641 Wyncroft Lane in the apartment complex, according to Capt. Greg Leaman.

Someone who called 911 reported seeing smoke and flames at the door of apartment 5 of the complex. Lt. Melvin Reyes arrived and requested additional firefighters to the scene, Leaman said.

Responding firefighters quickly extinguished the fire inside the apartment, Leaman said. Though smoke did filter into neighboring apartments, firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading.

Leaman said the fire was declared under control at 9:33 p.m.

Residents of apartments in buildings 643 and 641 were evacuated until smoke was vented from the apartments, Leaman said. They were able to return once that was accomplished.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. One adult and a child, who were not home at the time, were displaced, Leaman said.

Leaman estimated that the total damages, including building and contents damages, is around $125,000.

Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall trooper Ryan Gehman is investigating the cause of the fire.

Firefighters remained at the scene until 11:38 p.m.

Sunday's fire was at least the seventh fire at the apartment complex in the past four years.

In March 2021, an ember from a brush fire ignited dry debris on the roof of on of the apartment buildings.

In November 2020, eight people were displaced after a kitchen fire broke out in a kitchen of one of the apartments.

In December 2019, more than 30 people were displaced from a fire in the apartment building.

In October 2018, a heater caught fire in a residence on the third floor of one of the apartment buildings.

In March 2018, a fire caused $1.2 million in damages and displaced a couple dozen people.

In March 2017, a kitchen fire resulted in one person being hospitalized.