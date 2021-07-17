Heavy storms caused a tree to fall down through the roof of a Millersville home Saturday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The tree crashed through the roof of a single family home that had been converted into an apartment building in the first block of West Frederick Street at 2:57 p.m., the supervisor said. Residents inside were able to safely evacuate the building without injury.

The Red Cross was called in to assist two men who were displaced by the storm damage.

Elsewhere in the county, the storms also caused tree limbs to fall on an SUV in the first block of Townsend Court in Lancaster Township, according to dispatch reports. Another tree fell on West Penn Grant Road in Pequea Township, causing the road to be shut down between Church and Marticville roads as New Danville firefighters cleared the area of debris.