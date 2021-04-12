A Quarryville man and woman have been temporarily displaced after firefighters responded to a garage fire on Monday morning in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, near Good's Store, according to the Quarryville Fire Company.

The fire began in a garage that was attached to the single-story home shortly before 9:12 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The man and woman made it safely out of the house by the time firefighters arrived, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jamie Welk. No was was injured in the incident.

The blaze caused about $250,000 in damage to the attached garage and the attic space above, leaving the home uninhabitable, Welk said. The two residents are now staying with family, and restoration company is working with the residents to help restore the home.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal ruled the fire accidental, though the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, Welk said.

The fire was reported under control in about a half-hour, firefighters reported to LCWC.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.