A Strasburg Township home was heavily damaged, leaving at least two people displaced after a fire broke out Tuesday morning, according to the Strasburg Fire Company.

The fire broke out in the garage of a single-story rancher-style home in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road (Route 896), about a mile and a half north of Strasburg Borough, shortly after 10:30 a.m., said Fire Chief John Stoltzfus.

Firefighters arrived to find the garage fully ablaze, with the fire spreading to an adjacent kitchen and living room.

The blaze was under control after about 45 minutes.

Hartman Bridge Road was closed between Herr and Bachmantown roads as firefighters battled the blaze.

Two residents inside the home at the time were able to safely evacuate the building before firefighters arrived.

The blaze caused an estimated $140,000 in damage, making the home uninhabitable, Stoltzfus said. Most of the fire was contained to the garage, though flames also damaged the ceiling and spread through the attic.

The two residents now are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though a fire marshal has determined it was accidental, Stoltzfus said.