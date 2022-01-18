Two people were displaced after their West Hempfield Township home was destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday, according to West Hempfield Fire & Rescue.

The blaze broke out in a two-story residence in the 4100 block of Magnolia Drive around 2 a.m., said Deputy Fire Chief Barry Carter.

Firefighters arrived to find the garage engulfed in flames, with a heavy fire spreading into the home.

Two people were inside the home when the fire broke out, but were able to escape safely. Firefighters later entered the burning residence to save two pet rabbits.

The fire continued spread, eventually consuming the house due to strong winds, Carter said.

“The wind was really heavy,” Carter added. “We had embers blowing across at least five different residences upon our arrival.”

Gusts as strong as 29 mph were recorded in Lancaster County around that time, according to data from the National Weather Service in State College.

The fire was eventually extinguished after about 45 minutes, though the home was left uninhabitable, with its roof having collapsed and several walls having burned away. The garage was also completely destroyed, with only its charred framework remaining along with the ruins of a vehicle that had been parked inside.

A monetary estimate of the extent of the property damage was not available Tuesday evening.

The homeowners declined assistance from the Red Cross.

A neighboring home was also partially damaged by the heat of the blaze that was carried by the strong winds.

Carter said the fire appears to have started in the garage, though the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

No one was injured in the incident.