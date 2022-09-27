Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect information release by the East Cocalico Township Police Department.

Two people were killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Tuesday in East Cocalico Township.

The crash happened on Route 222 southbound between the I-76/PA 272 and US 322-Blue Ball exits around 3 p.m., according to PA511. Responding officers with East Cocalico Township police arrived to find two vehicles involved − a tractor-trailer stopped on the right shoulder of the highway and a Hyundai sedan on the left shoulder, police said in a news release.

Police determined through an initial investigation that the sedan hit the rear of the tractor-trailer as it was stopped. The impact ejected two passengers from the sedan, one of which was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other person, a woman, later died of her injuries at Lancaster General Hospital.

A third person from the sedan also is being treated for injuries at Lancaster General Hospital, but police did not indicate the severity of the injuries in the release. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

Police are withholding the names of the individuals killed in the crash pending the notification of their families.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Cpl. Steve Walsh of the East Cocalico Township Police Department by calling 717-336-1725.