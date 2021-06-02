Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Waldheim Road, just off of Mt. Gretna Road (Route 241) northeast of Elizabethtown, at 5:57 p.m. following reports of an explosion that set a home there on fire, the supervisor said.
A house on the 100 block of Waldheim Road, just off of Mt. Gretna Road (Route 241) in Mount Joy Township exploded on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Blaine Shahan | LNP PHOTOGRAPHER
Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Waldheim Road, just off of Mt. Gretna Road (Route 241) northeast of Elizabethtown, at 5:57 p.m. following reports of an explosion that set a home there on fire, the supervisor said.
Fire marshals were on scene the day after the house explosion on the 100 block of Waldheim Drive in Mount Joy Township, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Two people are dead following a home explosion in Mount Joy Township that happened Tuesday, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed.
Diamantoni said his office is still working to identify two bodies found at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.
A van belonging to the coroner's office was seen leaving the scene Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Waldheim Road, just off of Mt. Gretna Road (Route 241) northeast of Elizabethtown, following reports of an explosion that set a home there on fire.
Firefighters from Dauphin and Lebanon counties were initially dispatched to the scene.
Neighbors reported hearing one large explosion, followed by several other smaller explosions. They also reported hearing what appeared to be ammunition exploding after the initial explosions rang out.
1 of 9
Aftermath of an apparent house explosion on Waldheim Road in Mt. Joy Twp. Tuesday June 1, 2021.
Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Waldheim Road, just off of Mt. Gretna Road (Route 241) northeast of Elizabethtown, at 5:57 p.m. following reports of an explosion that set a home there on fire, the supervisor said.
Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Waldheim Road, just off of Mt. Gretna Road (Route 241) northeast of Elizabethtown, at 5:57 p.m. following reports of an explosion that set a home there on fire, the supervisor said.
Scenes from the Mount Joy Township home explosion [photos]
1 of 9
Aftermath of an apparent house explosion on Waldheim Road in Mt. Joy Twp. Tuesday June 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Aftermath of an apparent house explosion on Waldheim Road in Mt. Joy Twp. Tuesday June 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Aftermath of an apparent house explosion on Waldheim Road in Mt. Joy Twp. Tuesday June 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Tanker trucks bring in water to the aftermath of an apparent house explosion on Waldheim Road in Mt. Joy Twp. Tuesday June 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
A utility worker walks back the lane along the fire hose to the aftermath of an apparent house explosion on Waldheim Road in Mt. Joy Twp. Tuesday June 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Aftermath of an apparent house explosion on Waldheim Road in Mt. Joy Twp. Tuesday June 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Tanker trucks unload water for the pumpers at the aftermath of an apparent house explosion on Waldheim Road in Mt. Joy Twp. Tuesday June 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Waldheim Road, just off of Mt. Gretna Road (Route 241) northeast of Elizabethtown, at 5:57 p.m. following reports of an explosion that set a home there on fire, the supervisor said.
Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Waldheim Road, just off of Mt. Gretna Road (Route 241) northeast of Elizabethtown, at 5:57 p.m. following reports of an explosion that set a home there on fire, the supervisor said.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.