Two people are dead following a home explosion in Mount Joy Township that happened Tuesday, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed.

Diamantoni said his office is still working to identify two bodies found at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

A van belonging to the coroner's office was seen leaving the scene Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Waldheim Road, just off of Mt. Gretna Road (Route 241) northeast of Elizabethtown, following reports of an explosion that set a home there on fire.

Firefighters from Dauphin and Lebanon counties were initially dispatched to the scene.

Neighbors reported hearing one large explosion, followed by several other smaller explosions. They also reported hearing what appeared to be ammunition exploding after the initial explosions rang out.

