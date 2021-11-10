Update: This story has been updated to reflect new information from the Lancaster County Coroner.

Two people died after a crash on Route 30 in West Hempfield Township on Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Two vehicles crashed around 9:14 a.m. in the eastbound lane of Route 30 near the Prospect Road ramp, according to supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications. One of the vehicles appeared to be a box truck.

The coroner's office was dispatched to the scene around 11 a.m., according to the supervisor.

The names of the deceased were not available. The coroner's office is determining whether autopsies will be undertaken, Diamantoni said.

Route 30 was closed from Stoney Battery Road to North Third Street, with heavy traffic reported from North Third Street to Cool Springs Road, in York County, according to 511pa.com. The road reopened around 3 p.m., though traffic delays are still expected.

It is unknown if there were were other injuries in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.