Two people are dead after the car they were in collided with a dump truck in Caernarvon Township Monday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash happened around 10:29 a.m. in the 2500 block of Main Street, police said.

According to state police, the car turned into the path of the dump truck, causing the truck to hit the car on the passenger’s side before they collided with a utility pole.

Both occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said that it was a man and a woman, according to WGAL. The names have not yet been released.