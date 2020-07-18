Two convicted felons could possibly be in Lancaster County after escaping from a correctional center in Virginia on Monday, July 13, according to the Lancaster County District attorney’s office.

Jabar Ali Taylor, 20, is convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault and Rashad E. Williams, 18, is convicted of malicious wounding and robbery.

The duo stayed at Homewood Suites by Hilton on Granite Run Drive earlier this week, the district attorney’s office said, and they’re still believed to be in the county.

The two men were also seen on surveillance footage at a Turkey Hill on Granite Run Drive and Manheim Pike, the district attorney’s office said.

U.S. Marshals are asking anyone with information about the two men or anyone who saw or interacted with them, call 1-866-865-TIPS (8477).

The district attorney’s office said that people should not attempt to confront these men and that they are “dangerous fugitives.”

A reward of $5,000 apiece is being offered for information that leads to the men’s arrest and capture, according to the district attorney’s office.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County news: