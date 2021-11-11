Within a span of eight hours Wednesday, two fatal crashes were reported in the vicinity of a Route 30 interchange in West Hempfield Township.

Three people died as a result of their injuries in the crashes, one of which involved a motorcycle.

The first crash was reported at around 9:14 a.m. on Route 30 near East Prospect Road. Crews were dispatched for a reported crash with entrapment and a vehicle that was on fire.

Police said Thursday morning that the initial investigation determined that a red Honda Accord was traveling westbound when it crossed the grass median and hit a white box truck that was traveling east.

Two people in the Accord were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office. Their names had not been released as of Thursday evening.

Three people who were in the box truck were taken to a local hospital for suspected minor injuries, police said.

Second crash

At 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, crews were again dispatched to Prospect Road at the on-ramp to Route 30 for a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

As a result of the preliminary investigation, police determined the motorcyclist was traveling south on Prospect Road and approaching the intersection at the Route 30 on-ramp. A white Ford pickup truck, which was traveling north on Prospect Road, hit the motorcycle, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle, who had not yet been identified as of Thursday night, was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

West Hempfield Township Police Department is investigating both crashes.

An analysis using the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s online crash data tool showed there were 194 crashes in the area that encompasses the interchange between 2001 and 2020.

Anyone with information on either crash is asked to contact the West Hempfield Township Police Department at 717-285-5191 or 800-957-2677.