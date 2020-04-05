Columbia Borough police don't want to arrest people for violating the governor's stay-at-home order, but Chief Jack Brommer said his officers had no choice Sunday.

"The last thing that our officers want to do is arrest an individual for a violation of this nature," Brommer said Sunday night. "These officers had no other option ... I recognize the sensitivity of this."

Police got a call for suspicious activity and found Nathasha Long, 32, and Bernardo Teran, 40, drinking alcohol shortly before 10 a.m. in the 1100 block of Grinnell Avenue; neither live in the area, nor were they visiting anyone on the block, according to police.

They are apparently the first people in Lancaster County to be charged with violating the state’s disease control and prevention act, a summary offense punishable by a roughly $200 fine.

The officers tried to get them to move along, Brommer said, but they wouldn't leave and were being uncooperative. Besides the charge related to the stay at home order, each were charged with an alcoholic beverage charge; Long was also charged with resisting arrest. Neither live in the area — addresses weren't given — nor were they visiting anyone, police said.

"This is a is a unique situation. The residents of Columbia are being extremely cooperative and abiding by the state and federal directives" to stay at home except for necessary reasons, he said.

A check last Friday of a number of county police departments found they intended to issue warnings first before issuing such citations. And District Attorney Heather Adams said her office has advised police departments to be progressive: warning first, then citations.

In York County, the Pennsylvania State Police cited a woman for violating the order after she was stopped for a vehicle code violation and was found to be out without reason last Sunday, according to police.

