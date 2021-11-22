Two men threw a man from his wheelchair and assaulted him outside a Lancaster city gas station, also robbing him of his clothes and other possessions, according to city police.

Dave Dwayne Hunter, 29, of Lancaster Township, and William Alexis Reyes, 27, of Lancaster, stole the man’s wallet, the shoes he was wearing and clothing, among other items, while robbing him outside a Sunoco gas station in the 100 block of West Orange Street around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 14, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The man, who was wheelchair-bound with his foot in a cast, was confronted by Hunter and Reyes outside the gas station at 8:36 p.m. Hunter removed blankets and clothing from the man’s body, then began ripping through his jacket pockets searching for items.

Reyes, who is homeless, watched from several feet away as Hunter searched the man’s pockets and grabbed items, placing some of them inside a car and passing others to him.

Hunter then threw the man from his wheelchair by tipping it over, police said. Hunter then took the man’s duffel bag and grabbed clothing, blankets and other items, giving them to Reyes, who placed them inside the car as the man was on the ground.

Police estimated the stolen items were worth about $65.

Hunter fled the scene in the car while Reyes stayed behind, pushing the man in his wheelchair to the first block of North Prince Street where he again threw the man to the ground, according to the affidavit. Reyes then punched and kicked the man numerous times as he was lying on the ground, also throwing the wheelchair at him.

The man suffered a laceration to his wrist as well as pain, discomfort and swelling to his head, back and legs. He was later taken to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The incident was at least partially captured on video footage.

Hunter and Reyes were both charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and simple assault. Hunter was arrested Saturday and was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post at $50,000 bail, according to court records.

A Lancaster city police spokesperson said a warrant was obtained for Reyes’ arrest Monday morning, but that he was not aware if Reyes had been arrested.

Hunter will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Bruce Roth on Nov. 29.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Hunter.

Hunter is also currently awaiting truly on charges including endangering welfare of children and a firearms violation, according to court records. He was also charged with multiple drug violations and a DUI earlier this year and is awaiting trial on those charges.

Reyes has previously pleaded guilty to burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary in 2016, to which he was sentenced to five years of probation.