Two women have been charged in the overdose death of a Little Britain Township woman in 2019, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Kenda Rochelle Hess, 35, of West Nottingham Township, Chester County, was charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; drug delivery resulting in death; aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter; and Johanna Kim Demanche, 27, of Hallam, York County, was charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; drug delivery resulting in death and two counts of conspiracy.

Those charges stem from the death of Tessa Dietz, who was found unresponsive after an apparent overdose in the 300 block of Nottingham Road in Little Britain Township on Dec. 29, 2019, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Attempts to revive Deitz with Naloxone and CPR were unsuccessful.

Demanche had driven Hess to Deitz’s home just before 2 a.m. that morning, where Hess gave Deitz several bags of heroin and needles in exchange for cash, police said. Deitz was seen on surveillance footage exiting her residence and entering the car, where she remained for several minutes before returning inside.

Demanche was also seen exiting the vehicle at one point to retrieve an item from the trunk which she claimed was lip balm, police said.

Hess and Demanche told investigators they had initially tried talking Dietz out of using drugs before Hess purchased the heroin, according to the affidavit. Demanche denied directly selling or giving drugs to Dietz.

Attempts to reach Hess’ attorney, Julia Alexa Rogers, were not immediately successful. Court documents did not list an attorney for Demanche.

Demanche was confined to Lancaster County Prison after she was unable to post a $100,000 bail, court records show. She will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Stuart Mylin on May 12.

Hess is free on a $50,000 unsecured bail, according to court records. She will face a preliminary hearing before Mylin on June 17.