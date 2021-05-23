Two men have been charged after they led authorities on a high speed chase in Conoy Township, according to Susquehanna Regional police.

Zaire Traizon Brown, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving, while Julio Torres, 23, of Old Forge, was charged with hindering apprehension.

Those charges stem from a chase that began after Brown refused to pull over when he was seen driving nearly twice the speed limit in the 300 block of South Second Street at 1:30 p.m. on April 14, police said in a news release.

Brown, driving a Saturn Ion, fled from police, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph before officers ended the chase out of safety concerns, according to the news release.

A passing motorist then told officers that the Saturn had crashed on a bridge along Route 441, just north of Falmouth Road, police said.

Brown and Torres, who was a passenger in the vehicle, then fled into the nearby woods where they were captured and arrested, according to the news release. Torres later provided officers false information about who was driving the vehicle.

Information on scheduled court appearances for Brown and Torres was not immediately available.

Torres was arrested last June during a protest at the Lancaster police station following social justice demonstrations in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Torres prompted the county’s president judge to notify the public he had COVID-19 after Torres revealed his COVID-positive status during his video arraignment after being arrested.

Results Torres later made public indicated he was tested May 7, meaning a 14-day quarantine would have been over before the protest.

He has been serving a sentence of four years of probation after pleading guilty in January to aggravated assault — a second-degree felony — and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. The riot charge, a third-degree felony, was dropped.

Police had received numerous complaints about speeding in the area where Brown and Torres were first spotted due to traffic being detoured through Bainbridge after the bridge on Route 441 was closed, according to the news release.