Two women broke into a Lancaster Township home, then began hurling rocks at the residence after they were forced back outside, according to Manheim Township police.

Elicia L. Burgess, 32, of Drexel Hill, and Monique R. Johnson, 42, of Philadelphia, were each charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Burgess and Johnson began pounding on the door of a residence in the 900 block of Clark Street just after 9 a.m. on Oct. 3, entering the home through an open front window, police said in a news release.

The resident forced the two women back outside, where they then began throwing rocks at the home’s windows, causing $200 in damage.

Burgess and Johnson “created a breach of the peace,” police said, causing a disturbance that led to numerous people nearby calling 911.

Both women were released from Lancaster County Prison on Oct. 4 after posting $1,000 bail, court records show. They will each face preliminary hearings before Judge Mary Mongiovi Sponaugle on Oct. 13.

Burgess has previously pleaded guilty to simple assault in Delaware County in 2019, according to court records. Johnson pleaded guilty to simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime with intent in Philadelphia County 2012.