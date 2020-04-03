A man and woman were charged after officers with the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) and the county’s Drug Task Force raided a Lancaster city home early Tuesday morning, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Dequan Marquis Brown, 28, and Jazzlyn Shinay Alvardo, 21, were arrested after the raid in the 600 block of Rockland Street, where two stolen pistols, ammunition and several ounces of marijuana were seized, the district attorney’s office said.

The two stolen pistols are described as a Walther P22 and a Charter Arms .22-caliber revolver, according to the district attorney’s office. About five ounces of marijuana (roughly one-third of a pound) were also seized, the district attorney’s office said.

SERT’s armored vehicle, the BearCat, was used in the raid. Teams of officers had to use “tactical entry” into the rowhome by ramming doors open, according to the district attorney’s office. No one was injured during the raid.

Officers surrounded the area, the district attorney’s office said, including officers guarding windows so no one could leave.

Other people were in the house during the raid, but as of Friday, only Brown and Alvardo have been charged. But the district attorney’s office said that more charges could happen.

Brown was charged with a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver, for the marijuana, and receiving stolen property, for one of the guns, according to the district attorney’s office. He is in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail.

Alvardo was charged with two felony counts of receiving stolen property in connection with the guns, the district attorney’s office said. She is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.

The county’s Drug Task Force is composed of municipal police officers with county-wide jurisdiction, along with members from Lancaster city’s Special Enforcement Unit, the district attorney’s office said.

