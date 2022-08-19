Preparation work for a Lime Street (Route 222) resurfacing project in Lancaster city will get underway Aug. 26, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The $2.9 million project will take place from the five-point intersection at East Vine and Church streets to East Liberty Street and will include milling, base replacement, pavement markings, and traffic signal upgrades, according to PennDOT.

Tree trimming is expected to begin later this month, and work on American with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps is tentatively slated to begin in September and continue into next year’s construction season, PennDOT said in a press release.

There will be shoulder closures and lane restrictions during the ADA portion of the project, according to PennDOT, which added motorists also may encounter lane closures and traffic shifts.

The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 29, 2023.

The contractor for the project is Bedford County-based contractor New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co.