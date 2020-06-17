Hoping to protect plantable soil while reducing waterway pollution, the state Department of Agriculture has made $2.5 million in grant funding available to farmers in Lancaster and York counties.

Each farmer could be eligible for up to $250,000 in Conservation Excellence Grant dollars — a new program announced Tuesday by officials with the state Department of Agriculture.

Funded through the 2019 Pennsylvania Farm Bill, the new grant program makes money available to farmers implementing approved erosion and runoff control measures, according to the announcement.

“There is a dual purpose of minimizing soil loss,” said Christopher Thompson, district manager at the Lancaster Conservation District.

Eligible project The state Department of Agriculture has made $2.5 million in grant funding available to farmers in Lancaster and York counties to protect plantable soil while reducing waterway pollution. Following are projects eligible for funding: Livestock exclusion fencing

Stream-side buffers

Streambank restoration

Barnyard and feedlot runoff abatement

Stream crossings

Off-stream watering

Manure storage facilities

Nutrient management plans and manure management plans

Conservation plans or agricultural erosion and sedimentation plans

Cover crops

Any other priority practices approved by the Commission Source: Lancaster County Conservation District

Grant funds will be administered to area farmers through Lancaster and York counties’ conservation districts, where they can apply for the funds, state officials said.

The grant program, Thompson said, was designed to help local farmers achieve soil retention goals set up within conservation plans, which they are required to enact by state mandate.

Mainly, those plans are designed to keep healthy topsoil on local farmland, he said.

“If you lose that, it compromises your ability to grow future crops,” Thompson said.

Soil carried away by erosion and stormwater runoff, also contributes nutrient pollution to local waterways and downstream water bodies like the Chesapeake Bay.

About 50 percent of the county’s 1,499 miles of stream are considered impaired, according to figures from Lancaster Clean Water Partners.

Lancaster County contributes a larger amount of nutrients into the bay watershed than any other Pennsylvania county — a pollution load that must be reduced significantly by 2025 per federal mandate.

“It is meant to help us move forward in that direction,” Thompson said of the new grant program, which prioritizes farms in Lancaster and York counties because of their location along the Susquehanna River, which empties into the Chesapeake Bay.

The funding can be used by farmers to pay for project design work, construction and post work inspections, as well as the cost of equipment and materials, according to the announcement.

Farmers looking for funding will be able to apply for grant dollars beginning July 1. Funding will be distributed to eligible projects on a first-come, first-serve basis until it runs out.

“Pennsylvania farmers have demonstrated their commitment to sustaining our lives, even in the midst of unprecedented challenges,” state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in Tuesday's announcement. “This funding will support their efforts to conserve precious soil and water resources and their ability to support our lives, our communities and our economy in the future.”

