A 2.43-mile road preservation project on Route 283 in Mount Joy Township and Elizabethtown is scheduled to begin next month, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Work on the $2.48 million pavement preservation project will begin at 7 p.m. on June 13, PennDOT said in a news release. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Road crews will work between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, with the possibility of work during those hours on Friday and Saturday nights as well, according to the news release.

Some lanes will be closed during work hours, PennDOT said. There will also be ramp closures at Route 743.

The project will consist of diamond grinding, concrete patching, spall repair, guide rail updates and pavement marking updates between Conewago Creek at the Dauphin County line to the Elizabethtown Road Bridge spanning Route 283, PennDOT said.

The project is expected to be completed by October 7.