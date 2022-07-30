Gabrielle Rappa was overwhelmed with emotion when she learned she was the first Lancaster County resident to be accepted into the United States Space Force.

“I started crying,” Rappa said. “I literally cried because I did it. That was probably the proudest moment of myself aside from graduating, and I was like ‘I did it.’ I was so happy.”

A few weeks after receiving the news of her acceptance into the nation’s newest military branch – it was established in 2019 – Rappa addressed hundreds of people at her high school graduation.

“It took seeing myself fall to have the motivation to rise again,” the 18-year-old told her Conestoga Valley High School graduating class and guests on June 4. “There is no greater achievement in life than overcoming defeat. Despite the odds against us, not a single one of us let those failures, big or small, prevent us from succeeding.”

Rappa, who lives in Leola with her mother, stepfather and siblings, struggled her junior year of high school as the pandemic led to classes temporarily being moved online. Rappa said she wasn’t motivated to learn online, and her junior grade-point average was 0.9. Looking back, she said she “really didn’t care” about school at the time.

“There were days where I did not even open my laptop,” Rappa said. “I failed two classes junior year and retook them this year. I wanted a chance to turn it around.”

As she worked to turn things around in school during her senior year, Rappa thought about her future. She knew she didn’t want to live at home the rest of her life, and she also didn’t want to work a desk job.

That’s when she began to consider the military.

‘I am going to do it’

Rappa said there is a stigma around joining the military and “a stereotype” of how she did not look like a typical military recruit, with bright pink acrylic nails and a big lion tattoo on her arm surrounded by flowers to represent fierceness.

“What am I going to do in the military?” Rappa asked. “I don't look like someone that would go into the military, you know, but I feel like you got to look beyond the surface. When I put my mind to something, I am going to do it.”

Rappa credits Conestoga Valley High School teacher Katie Fake with motivating her during her senior year, saying Fake is the reason she graduated.

“I met Gabby at the beginning of last school year, but I feel like I have known her forever,” said Fake, who teaches English language arts and English as a second language. “She has had a lot of odds stacked against her, and she is still so smart, so kind, and she was always willing to help other people. Very funny and witty, and there is this kind of spark about her that definitely draws people to her.”

When Rappa decided to apply to join the U.S. Space Force, Fake helped her with the application process.

United States Space Force The United States Space Force was established in 2019 to protect U.S. and allied interest in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force. It is led by Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond, and it is headquartered at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. U.S. Space Force members are known as guardians. There were 6,563 guardians in fiscal year 2021, according to the Department of the Air Force fiscal year 2023 budget. The proposed budget estimates there will be 8,400 guardians, a 28% increase from fiscal year 2021, by the end of this fiscal year in September. Sources: U.S. Space Force website and Department of the Air Force fiscal year 2023 budget

“I am impressed with her in a way that I haven’t been with many students in a really long time,” Fake said. “I think that she has a humbleness about her that’s really impressive too, and that is part of what makes her so successful.”

Rappa’s inspirational story, including being accepted into the U.S. Space Force and rebounding academically – her GPA her senior year was 3.3 – were among the reasons she was asked to speak at her graduation, according to Fake.

‘Let’s do it’

U.S. Space Force recruiter Master Sgt. Cameron Culliver said Rappa’s file stuck out, so he gave her a call. In February, they discussed career training choices.

“Gabby really just showed herself and really just showed something different about how she wanted to go above and beyond and how she is willing to stand out versus fitting in with the crowd,” Culliver said. “She just impressed me a lot and I asked her if she would like to go forward with me and she said, ‘Let's do it.’”

Culliver, who said Rappa is the first person from Lancaster County to be accepted into the U.S. Space Force, said he was drawn to Rappa’s raw conversation with him about her life, and he said he is looking forward to seeing what she can do in her life and career.

“It’s not about how you fall, but how you bounce back and get back on track,” Culliver said. “The work she put in led her to graduating. I’ve personally seen that girl sit down with a room full of top leaders, and while folks are afraid to ask questions, I have seen her raise her hand and ask questions or give an answer and be recognized.”

Recruiter Sgt. Jeremy Anderson, who met Rappa through Culliver, said she is “highly motivated.”

“Every time I talk to her, there is nothing but good spirits, and she is ready to go off to her basic training,” Anderson said. “She has come a long way since two years ago. She has been motivated to improve herself every single day, and she is perfect for the Space Force.”

Rappa said she first considered the U.S. Air Force and did not know what the Space Force was. But she said space always interested her and the latter offered a lot of new opportunities.

‘I want to excel’

Rappa will travel to Lackland, Texas, at the end of August for basic training. From there, she will go to Vandenberg Space Force Base in Vandenberg, California, where she will study space system operations that involve detecting and tracking missiles.

Rappa’s mother, Debbie Folk, said that it was a little unexpected for Rappa to go into the military because it was something she never talked about before. However, Folk said Rappa did great on all her tests and is a leader.

“We are very proud of her and looking forward to what she does in the future,” Folk said. “She has been preparing for this for over a year now, and I think she is looking forward to it.”

Rappa said there is so much unknown, especially in the military branch she joined.

“Even as a woman going to the military, I think that’s cool,” she said.

Reflecting on the tougher times in her life, Rappa said there is no greater achievement in life than overcoming defeat.

“I overcame defeat to make it to where I am today,” she said. “I want to excel and move up in rank, not only for me, but for little girls out there.”