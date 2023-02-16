Lancaster County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting of two dogs in southern Lancaster County earlier this month.

Around 7:15 p.m. Feb. 1, Pennsylvania State Police responded to the first block of Pinnacle Road in Holtwood, Martic Township, for a report that two dogs had been shot, according to previous reporting. While the German shepherds' owners, Amber Zercher and Jennifer Porterfield, were grilling outside Porterfield’s home, they heard multiple gunshots from the yard where their dogs were playing.

When the police arrived, they found 7-year-old Ranger shot dead and 1-year-old Oliver injured with gunshot wounds.

If someone has information, please contact the Pennsylvania State Police Lancaster Criminal Investigation Unit at 717-299-7650 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Callers do not have to provide their names. Any tips to Crime Stoppers are immediately given to police.