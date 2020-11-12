With another 194 new cases of COVID-19, Lancaster County’s fall coronavirus surge continued its steep upward climb on Thursday.

It was the second-highest number of new cases here in a single day, surpassed only by the 202 new cases reported by the state Department of Health on Wednesday.

The new cases bring the Lancaster County total during the pandemic to 11,465, or 2.1% of the county's population of 545,724. There have been 461 COVID-19 deaths here since March, and 13 so far this month, according to the county's COVID-19 website.

There were a total of 68 COVID-19 patients at Lancaster General and WellSpan Ephrata hospitals on Thursday, up from 54 a week earlier and 33 at the start of the month. Each hospital has reported three COVID-19 deaths since Monday.

Pennsylvania, meanwhile, set another daily record Thursday with 5,488 new cases, shattering Wednesday’s record of 4,711.

The Department of Health reported 49 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. The total now stands at 9,194 since March.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania has been increasing by more than 100 per day, and reached 2,080 on Thursday, or about two-thirds of its peak figure in the spring.

Thursday's number was up 26% from the 1,652 hospitalized COVID-19 patients the Department of Health reported just three days ago.

If the current pace of increase continues, the state will surpass its spring peak of approximately 3,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in about a week.