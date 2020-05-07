A 19-year-old driving a stolen car led police on a chase through Lancaster city and sent another man to the hospital after hitting his vehicle on Tuesday, police said.

A warrant is out for Carlos Rodriguez, of Paradise, after he was identified as the driver of the stolen car, according to police.

Lancaster city police said an officer was following a blue Toyota Sienna in the southwestern part of the city around 11:42 p.m. and found out the car was stolen after running the registration.

The officer requested backup and continued to follow the car, police said.

That’s when Rodriguez took off at a “high rate of speed,” and blew through a stop sign on High Street, according to police.

As the officer turned on his lights and sirens, Rodriguez continued to speed away, eventually going through another stop sign on High and East Filbert streets and crashing into another car, police said.

The officer stopped to help the driver of the other car, who was a 31-year-old Lancaster city man. He was taken to the hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Rodriguez fled the scene after he crashed the car again in the area of High and New Dowart streets, police said.

Thanks to surveillance video, police identified Rodriguez and a juvenile passenger, police said.

The juvenile, who lives in Lancaster city, was located and charged with a felony count of receiving stolen property. He was released to his parents, police said.

Police are still looking for Rodriguez, who they say is also a suspect in another stolen vehicle case from April 17.

Rodriguez is being charged with several felonies, including receiving stolen property, fleeing or eluding police and accidents involving death or personal injury. He is also being charged with eight summary offices for hitting unoccupied vehicles on High Street during the pursuit and other driving offenses, according to police.

Police also said that there may have been another juvenile in the care with Rodriguez.