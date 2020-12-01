Police have issued a warrant for a 19-year-old who they believe stabbed a 56-year-old man "numerous times" on Nov. 27.

Kyle Eugene Smith, is charged with one count of criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of terroristic threats, one count of recklessly endangering another person and one count of possession of instruments of a crime, according to police.

Around 10:57 p.m. on Nov. 27, police said that a 56-year-old man arrived at an area hospital after being stabbed. He told police that he was assaulted near his house on Park Circle Drive.

The man told officers that earlier in the evening, he was outside his house when he was attacked by Smith, police said.

The man and Smith were long-time acquaintances, according to police.

Smith used an unidentified sharp metal object to stab the man multiple times and then threatened to shoot him, he told police. He was able to get back to his home to get away from Smith.

Police haven't said what they believe Smith's motive was for the attack and the investigation is still ongoing.

Smith's whereabouts are unknown, police said, adding that he should not be approached, "given the nature of the alleged offenses."

Anyone who sees Smith is asked to call 911 immediately.

People can also call East Hempfield Township police at 717-898-3103 with any non-emergency tips about Smith's whereabouts.

