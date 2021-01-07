A Mountville man charged with attempted murder after authorities say he stabbed a 56-year-old man multiple times in November is facing new burglary charges after police say he stole thousands of dollars in cash and property from a Mountville restaurant.

Kyle Eugene Smith, 19, faces new charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor theft after police say he stole $4,350.16 from Milano Pizza and Pasta restaurant on Oakridge Drive overnight on Nov. 23-24.

Smith, who is also facing numerous charges stemming from a spree of burglaries police say he committed between May and July of last year, entered the restaurant by breaking the door handle, according to a criminal complaint. Officers also found evidence of attempts to pry open a second door.

Once inside the restaurant, Smith stole a cash register valued at $800 with $500 cash inside — similar to what police say he did in other burglaries, according to the criminal complaint. Police believe Smith intended to break into the register once he got it out of the restaurant. Another $3,050.16 in cash and coins was taken as well.

Smith is already connected to a separate burglary that occurred in the same shopping complex months prior, according to the criminal complaint.

He also faces numerous charges related to a string of burglaries that began in May, primarily targeting Manor Township salons and barbershops from which police say he stole a combined $2,540 in cash. Investigators say Smith removed cash registers in those burglaries with the intention of breaking into them later.

Smith, whose new charges were filed Tuesday, is still in Lancaster County Prison on charges from a Nov. 27 stabbing. Police say he assaulted a 56-year-old man with a pickax-type weapon and then threatened to shoot him.

Smith was arrested following a foot chase near Main Street in Mountville on Nov. 30. Once he was in police custody, three other police departments – including Manor Township – filed charges against him, according to court dockets.

Smith will face a preliminary hearing for the new charges Jan. 12.

Other charges Smith currently faces in Lancaster County include:

- Attempted homicide

- Two counts of aggravated assault

- Two counts of simple assault

- Terroristic threats

- Reckless endangerment

- Possession of an instrument of crime with intent

- Flight to avoid apprehension

- Resisting arrest

- Five counts of burglary

- Six counts of theft by unlawful taking

- Six counts of criminal mischief

- Criminal trespass

- False identification to a law enforcement officer

- 24 counts of theft from a motor vehicle

- Loitering