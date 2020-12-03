A 19-year-old Mountville man arrested last Friday for attempted murder has racked up more charges, including 11 stemming from a string of burglaries at salons and spas beginning in May, court records show.

Kyle Eugene Smith, who police said stabbed a 56-year-old man numerous times near the man’s East Hempfield Township home on Nov. 27, previously stole more than $2,500 from four Manor Township businesses over the summer, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The businesses – a hair salon, two spas and a barbershop – reported total losses at $2,540, and an additional $934.76 in damages, according to police.

Manor Township police were first called to Hairapy Salon on Oakridge Drive on May 22, according to the affidavit. The owner said the back door was forced open and a bank bag containing $700 was stolen.

Soon after, a witness – who police said requested anonymity – told officers that Smith was bragging about breaking into the hair salon and was showing off a large amount of cash, according to the affidavit.

Nearly two months later, in July, Manor Township police were called to Allure Inc. Salon and Spa, where an employee told police that when she arrived to work, a window to the business was broken and $1,460 was stolen, according to the affidavit.

While officers were on the scene, another burglary was reported by Magnolia Day Spa, which is located in the same plaza as Allure, police said. The owner told police a rear window was broken and $200 in cash was stolen.

Also, that same morning, police were called to another business in the plaza –Manor West Barbers – where the owner told officers that his cash register, along with $180 in cash, was stolen, according to the affidavit. He told police it appeared that the burglar also broke through a rear window.

All three businesses are located in Manor West Commons.

A Manor Township police officer assisted East Hempfield Township police on Aug. 23 when officers searched a campsite less than a mile away from the plaza, where they found checks from a massage business, according to the affidavit.

Neighbors told police that Smith was known to live at the campsite.

Smith had been avoiding police for a while, according to East Hempfield Township police Lt. Mathew Pohley. Smith had multiple different hangouts or hideouts that he would frequent, making it harder for police to arrest him.

Smith was arrested following a foot chase near Main Street in Mountville on Nov. 30. Once he was in police custody, three other police departments – including Manor Township – filed charges against him, according to court dockets.

- Ephrata police charged Smith with false identification to a law enforcement officer (a misdemeanor) for a incident that happened on Sept. 28.

- West Hempfield Township police charged Smith with a felony count of burglary, a felony count of criminal trespassing, and misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief for an incident on Aug. 20. He was also charged with a felony count of theft by unlawful taking and a misdemeanor of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for an Aug. 17 incident.

Smith is currently in Lancaster County Prison. Bail for four of his five criminal dockets totals $1,230,000.

A preliminary hearing has not yet been set for his attempted murder charges.

Preliminary arraignments and preliminary hearings regarding the other dockets range from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11 in front of three different district judges.