A 19-year-old died after a shooting late Monday night in Lancaster city, according to police.

The shooting happened around 10:17 p.m. at the A Plus Sunoco gas station at 111 West Orange Street at the intersection of North Prince Street, according to Lancaster city police.

Officers found a 19-year-old man with an "apparent gunshot wound to the shoulder," police said. He was unresponsive and taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries shortly after.

The man was from Lancaster city but police did not release his name, pending notification to next of kin.

According to witnesses and video footage, the 19-year-old and another person argued and fought before the shooting, police said. The shooter fled the scene immediately after.

The person who police suspect pulled the trigger went to the police station to speak with investigators hours after the shooting, according to police. Their name was not released as of Friday morning.

Police said the investigation is "still very active" and ask that anyone with information call Lancaster city police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tips can also be submitted on Crimewatch or by texting "LANCS" and a message to 847411. All tipsters can remain anonymous.