A McDonald's employee was charged after he lit a cardboard box on fire in a storage room in Lancaster city on March 13, according to Lancaster city police.

Craig Dwayne Benton, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with a felony count of arson for the fire. He initially told the store manager he saw a spark fall from the ceiling and start the fire, according to the affidavit.

The fire was "medium sized" and was extinguished by the store's manager shortly after it started, around 12:45 p.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The owner of the North Franklin Street McDonald's had an electrical company check the ceiling, and they found no electrical wiring or any source where a spark could have come from, police said in the affidavit.

Benton later admitted he lit the fire after police questioned him two days later at his house on Christian Street, police said.

Surveillance video also showed Benton and a 16-year-old staff member standing in the backroom when the fire started at the storage shelf and not in the ceiling. Benton tried to put the fire out before it grew − as he did, the flames began to reach the ceiling, police said.

A total of 24 McDonald's employees were in the restaurant when the fire happened, but no one was injured.

Benton is free on $75,000 unsecured bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. on April 20, in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew T. LeFever, according to court documents.