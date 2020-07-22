Police are continuing to investigate after a 19-month-old girl was hit by a vehicle last Friday.

Northwest Regional police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of South Market Street around 6:40 p.m. July 17 for a report of a child struck.

The girl, whom police did not identify, was hit by a vehicle in the eastbound lane of South Market Street, a police report said.

She was seriously injured after the incident and was transported to Hershey Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival, police said.

Police Chief Mark Mayberry said he doesn't foresee any charges filed against the driver of the vehicle that struck the child.

Northwest Regional police and its CRASH team are working to reconstruct the crash, with added consultation from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

