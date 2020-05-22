An 18-year-old Lancaster woman spit on two police officers and continued to spit in the police station after she was arrested on May 16, Manheim Township Police said.

Brianna Yvonne Molina, of Lancaster, was charged with resisting arrested, institutional vandalism and aggravated harassment by a prisoner after she was arrested on an outstanding warrant at the Red Roof Inn on Lincoln Highway East, police said.

Molina was wanted in connection to robbery where she threatened to kill a person if they didn't give her their car on May 10, police said.

After she was arrested, she spit on two officers, police said. One officer got spit in his mouth, police said.

She had to be physically restrained to get her to the police station, police said, and when they arrived, she continued spitting throughout the police station.

The building and the police car had to be extensively decontaminated because of the COVID-19 pandemic, police said.

She was wanted after she stole another person's car on May 10 near Jennings Drive at Michelle Drive after her and another person called the car owner for a ride, police said.

When they were picked up, Molina threatened to kill the car owner unless he gave them the car, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Molina and Jayquann Allen Burkett, 19, of Harrisburg, were later stopped by the police, arrested and interviewed, police said. They were released on May 10, police said, pending further investigation.

Molina is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $100,000 bail, according to online court documents.

Burkett is still wanted and there is a warrant out for his arrest.

For more Lancaster County crime news: