Authorities say they are looking for a young Bird-in-Hand woman who did not return home following church service on Sunday.

Linda Stoltzfus, 18, was last seen at a farm on Stumptown Road in Bird-in-Hand wearing a tan dress, white apron and a white cape, according to East Lampeter Township police.

Stoltzfus is white, approximately 5’10” and weighs 125 lbs.

Anyone with information on Stoltzfus’ whereabouts is asked to contact East Lampeter Township police at 717 291-4676 or submit a tip to the department’s CRIMEWATCH page.