An 18-year-old man from East Lampeter Township who was wanted for hitting a state trooper with his vehicle earlier this month was arrested, according to media reports.

David Pratt, who was considered armed and dangerous, was arrested by U.S. Marshals around 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday in the 900 block of Chestnut Street in Lebanon without incident, ABC27 reports.

There was a $5,000 reward offered by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

Pratt had been wanted since May 11, after police said he hit a Pennsylvania State Police trooper with his vehicle on Lincoln Highway East. The trooper then shot at him, police said.

That incident happened after a traffic stop around 2:20 a.m. after a cigarette was discarded onto the roadway by one of the vehicle's occupants, according to an affidavit. Pratt was the passenger.

Police said that Pratt gave a fake name and then got into the driver's seat. When the trooper got in front of the vehicle, Pratt accelerated.

The trooper went over the hood, according to police. As Pratt was driving away, the trooper shot toward him.

Pratt was initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, depositing waste on a highway, false identification to law enforcement and driving without a license, according to court documents.

A criminal docket indicates Pratt was arraigned on his charges Wednesday afternoon and is in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Denise Commins at 1:30 p.m. on June 1.