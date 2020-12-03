A Denver Borough nursing home that managed to keep COVID-19 infections at bay until recently has seen the virus sweep through the facility, infecting at least 50 residents and killing 18.

The Gardens at Stevens is an 82-bed for-profit home with 65 residents that reported no infections among residents as recently as Nov. 10, according to data self-reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The home recorded its first 11 cases among residents on Nov. 17. It also reported seven infections among staff to the state, but this is a cumulative number.

Its first virus-related death occurred on Nov. 20, according to the Lancaster County coroner’s office.

By Dec. 1, the death toll had climbed to 12, county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni told LNP | LancasterOnline on Thursday.

“I don’t know specifically what happened in this facility; I can say generally that COVID-19 infections in the county continue to increase,” Diamantoni said. “It’s hard to completely isolate people in the community from that facility.”

The coroner’s office reported the death toll was 18 on Thursday. Eleven died at the nursing home, and seven died at a hospital.

A representative with the nursing home, which is owned by Priority Healthcare Group, referred the newspaper’s inquiry to the corporate office. No one could be immediately reached for comment.

In the first three days of December, Denver logged six COVID-related deaths, bringing the total for the borough with a population of about 3,800 to 20. Its first recorded fatality was in early October.

This story will be updated.

