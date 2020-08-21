One month after Gov. Tom Wolf announced a $50 million hazard pay program, a list released by the state shows that 18 Lancaster County businesses were approved for between $314,400 and $1,560 grants through the program.

The program, created through CARES Act funding, is designed to offer financial incentives to keep front-line workers making less than $20/hour in vital fields during COVID-19.

More than 10,000 employers applied for the funds during the two week application period, totaling a request for nearly $900 million, according to a Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) spokesperson. Businesses could apply for grants up to $3 million. Of the 639 businesses that received assistance, 63.5% ($31.75 million) were in the health care industry, 12.6% ($6.3 million) were in social assistance, 8.2 % ($4.09 million) were in food retail and 7.2% ($3.6 million) were food manufacturing businesses.

In Lancaster County, Faith at Home Care -- a home care agency -- was recommended by the state to receive $314,400, making it the largest fund recipient in the county. The home care agency was followed by Brethren Village with $308,160 and Sixers Pennsylvania LLC with a recommended amount of $117,600.

Sixers Pennsylvania LLC does business as Legend Senior Living and runs several personal care homes, according to the DCED.

Here are Lancaster's 18 recipients:

Here are all of the recipients statewide: