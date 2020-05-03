A 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the lower back and arms, police said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, seven juveniles — six males and one female — were in an apartment located in the first block of Conestoga Street when Johnathan Miller, 17, of Lancaster, fired shots into the apartment through a window on Beaver Street, police said.

Only the 17-year-old boy was shot, and no other injuries were reported.

An update on the condition of the 17-year-old boy who was shot was not available, police said.

Police used private surveillance footage to identify Miller. The footage showed two males in the 200 block of Beaver Street at the time of the shooting, police said. The second male has not been identified yet, police said.

Miller will be charged as an adult with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of firearm by a minor and related charges, police said.

A warrant for Miller has been issued. Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the second person involved is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411.

