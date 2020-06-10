An 18-year-old shot a 17-year-old in the foot after he tried to break up a fight in Lancaster city on Monday evening, according to police.

Brandon Hill was charged with the shooting and a warrant is out for his arrest, Lancaster city police said.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle on Monday night around 5:17 p.m., according to police. He is expected to survive.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of South Marshall Street, police said, where they found two spent shell casings.

According to police, Hill and another male (police did not provide an age) drove to South Marshall Street for a fight with the 17-year-old's brother.

Both Hill and his companion had handguns in the waistbands of their pants, police said.

Hill gave his handgun to the other male during the "mutual fistfight" police said.

The 17-year-old attempted to break up the fight, according to police, and ended up in a confrontation with Hill.

Hill walked over to his companion and got his handgun, then fired two shots toward the 17-year-old, hitting him in his left foot, police said.

Hill and the other male left the scene in a vehicle driven by an unidentified female, police said.

Hill is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy for aggravated assault, persons not to possess firearms and firearms not to be carried without a permit, according to police.

Police said they are still investigating and may file charges against other suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be texted to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS and a message to 847411.

