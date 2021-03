Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing on Saturday.

Jasmine Ober, of Columbia, was reported missing by her mother on March 5 at 7:30 p.m., Columbia police said.

Jasmine ran away earlier this year, according to police. She was found in Harrisburg.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbia Borough police at 717-684-7735 or by texting "LANCS" and your message to 847411.